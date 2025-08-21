Sony increases PlayStation 5 price in US by USD 50 amid Trump’s tariff impact Sony has announced a major price hike for the PlayStation 5 in the US, citing the impact of tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump and a difficult global economic environment. The new prices take effect immediately, affecting both standard and digital editions of the PS5.

New Delhi:

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that the PlayStation 5 Standard Edition will now cost more than usual (USD 550), while the Digital Edition will retail at USD 500. The high-end PS5 Pro version will be priced at USD 750.

The move follows recent US trade tariffs on Japanese imports, which increased costs for companies like Sony. Isabelle Tomatis, VP of global marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment, said the decision was made to navigate “a challenging economic environment.”

Tariffs are driving up costs

The Trump administration had initially proposed a 25 per cent tariff on Japanese imports but later agreed to 15 per cent after negotiations. Sony had earlier warned that tariffs could add nearly USD 680 million to its annual costs, prompting price adjustments in the American market.

Other global businesses are also struggling with the new tariff impact. For instance, cosmetics giant Estee Lauder expects losses of around USD 100 million in the 2026 fiscal year, while PepsiCo may increase soft drink prices by 10 per cent due to rising costs of aluminium cans. Energy drink maker Monster Beverages is also considering price hikes.

Wider Tariff impact across industries

The US Commerce Department recently broadened tariffs on steel and aluminium, affecting hundreds of products, from child seats and tableware to heavy machinery. Since returning to power, Trump has imposed tariffs on most US trading partners, creating uncertainty for manufacturers and importers.

While some companies are absorbing the additional costs, many are passing them on to consumers. Economists warn that the full effect of tariffs on consumer prices is yet to be seen, with many industries bracing for further challenges in the coming months.

Sony’s decision to raise PlayStation 5 prices highlights how US tariffs are reshaping global trade and consumer markets. As more industries adjust their pricing strategies, American consumers could face further price increases across multiple sectors.