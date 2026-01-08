Slow or unstable Wi-Fi at home? Common causes and easy solutions for Indian users If you are facing slow Wi-Fi speed, repeated disconnection, or does not work properly, then this article is for you. Here we bring some easy fixed which could be attempted at home, before calling your internet service provider.

In today’s time, Wi-Fi is a necessity for almost every household that needs internet for calling, texting, working from home, as well as for entertainment. But having Wi-Fi issues is also common – you may face slow internet speed in specific places at home, repeated disconnection, or it may not work properly at all. Here are quick fixes which could be used at home.

These solutions could be used in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in the country.

1. Check if the internet is actually down

If you face some issues with your home Wi-Fi, then the very first thing to do is to check whether the issue is with your Wi-Fi or your internet connection altogether.

Your router may have a blinking light or a red light, which indicates that the connectivity is having some trouble. This might happen due to your ISP. All you have to do is try to open a website on multiple devices.

If nothing loads, contact your service provider to confirm if there is a local outage.

2. Restart the router and modem

It sounds simple, but just restarting your router could make a huge difference – it actually fixes a lot of Wi-Fi problems. Turn off the router and modem, unplug them from the wall, wait about 30 seconds, then plug them back in and power up. This quick reset clears up small software hiccups and usually gets your connection running smoother.

3. Check Router Placement in Your Home

Very basic, but it creates a major issue with your home internet. Think about where your router sits in your house, and if it is placed somewhere away in a corner, behind the TV, or stuffed inside a cabinet, then your Wi-Fi signal may not reach every room of your house.

To fix this, you may try moving it to a central, open spot- somewhere a bit higher up is even better.

Keep it away from thick walls, metal stuff or kitchen appliances like the microwave, because those can mess with your signal.

4. Too many devices connected at once?

If your Wi-Fi feels slow, check how many devices are connected. These days, it’s normal to have a bunch of phones, laptops, smart TVs, and even cameras all using the same network. But too many gadgets at once can drag your speed down, especially if you’re on a basic broadband plan. Disconnect anything you’re not actively using and see if things pick up.

5. Check Wi-Fi speed on your phone

The easiest way to check the speed of your Wi-Fi is by just using a free speed test app or website.

If the speed is way less than what you subscribed for, then you definitely need to get the service provider to fix the problem (the network, a bad cable or the router itself).

It is suggested to do a speed test when you are next to your router and then check the same from another room of the house. If you could notice a big difference, then probably you might have a signal range issue in your place.

6. Switch Wi-Fi band (2.4GHz vs 5GHz)

Most modern routers let you pick between two Wi-Fi bands: 2.4GHz and 5GHz. The 2.4GHz band reaches farther but is not very fast when compared to 5GHz, which is swift, but does not travel as well through walls.

So, in case your home internet keeps disconnecting, then you need to switch bands in your router or from your phone settings and see which one works best at that point in time for you.

7. Check cables and power supply

This is basic, but we tend to forget to check the cables and power supply. Loose or damaged wires could cause random disconnects. Make sure that everything is plugged in tightly with the broadband cable, Ethernet wire and power adapter.

If you face a lot of voltage spikes or power cuts, a power backup or stabiliser can keep your router from acting up.

8. Update router Firmware or reset

Another common but untapped issue is the outdated router firmware. You may check it by logging in to the router’s app and looking for updates.

If you update and still face the same issue, then you may try a factory reset. But a basic tip – you must write down your Wi-Fi name and password before you remove all the data.

When to call your internet provider?

And, lastly, if you have tried everything mentioned above, and still nothing is working out, then you need to call your internet service provider and get the root cause fixed. The problem could be outside your home or maybe an issue with external wiring, fibre lines, or just network congestion in your area.