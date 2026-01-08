Wi-Fi 8 steals the spotlight at CES 2026: What it is and why you should wait before buying a Wi-Fi 7 router Wi-Fi 8 unexpectedly emerged as a talking point at CES 2026, even though Wi-Fi 7 adoption is still in its early days. Promising better stability, efficiency, and connectivity rather than higher speeds, Wi-Fi 8 could make early Wi-Fi 7 upgrades less appealing for many users.

New Delhi:

CES 2026 is showcasing some of the best-in-class technology, which is not just futuristic, but it is wild AI-focused technology – humanoid robots, flashy new displays, and all the stuff you would like to expect. Another real highlight is the Wi-Fi 8, which has been showcased two years after Wi-Fi 7 hit the scene in 2024.

Though several companies are already hyping up the next big jump in wireless, Wi-Fi 8, there is nothing officially certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance yet, but you would not know it from the early demos and product teasers. Tech companies are charging ahead, and honestly, it is pretty wild considering most people have not even switched over to Wi-Fi 7 at home.

So, what’s the deal with Wi-Fi 8? How does it actually change things?

This time at CES 2026, it was less about eye-popping speed and more about making your connection rock-solid and efficient. Early reports say that the Wi-Fi 8 matches Wi-Fi 7’s top speeds but actually makes a difference you’ll feel day to day.

The big upgrade?

Wi-Fi 8 keeps your connection strong even when you wander away from your router. You get fewer dropouts, less lag, smoother streaming, and better cloud gaming or video calls, even if your house is packed with smart devices.

For context, Wi-Fi 7 already delivers insane theoretical speeds—up to 46Gbps—plus super low latency and Multi-Link Operation (using 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands all at once). Wi-Fi 8 builds on that, just smarter and more power-savvy.

Now, should you bother buying a Wi-Fi 7 router right now?

For most people, it’s probably not worth it. Wi-Fi 8 should get finalized by 2028, but brands are already gearing up for early Wi-Fi 8 routers as soon as late 2026. If you’re still on Wi-Fi 5 or 6, Wi-Fi 7 is a big leap. But if you’re eyeing an expensive Wi-Fi 7 router today, you might want to hold off—those Wi-Fi 8 devices could end up being a better long-term bet.

A bunch of big tech names jumped in at CES with Wi-Fi 8 news

Asus showed off the ROG NeoCore Wi-Fi 8 router, promising Wi-Fi 7-like speeds with less lag and better performance in crowded networks. Broadcom revealed its BCM4918 APU, plus new radios tailored for home Wi-Fi 8 routers and gateways. MediaTek rolled out the Filogic 8000 Wi-Fi 8 chipset lineup, aiming for everything from routers to smartphones and smart-home gadgets.

Even though the standard isn’t official yet, the industry’s clearly all-in on Wi-Fi 8. Get ready—it’s coming in hot.