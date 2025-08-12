Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS earphones launched in India with 28-hour battery life Sennheiser has launched the Accentum Open TWS earphones in India for Rs 9,990. Featuring an open-ear design, AI noise reduction, IPX4 rating, and up to 28 hours of battery life, they support Bluetooth 5.3, multipoint pairing, Smart Pause, and wireless charging.

New Delhi:

Sennheiser has introduced its new Accentum Open True Wireless (TWS) earphones in India, featuring an open-ear design, IPX4 water resistance, and up to 28 hours of total battery backup. These premium earphones are aimed at users who want high-quality audio with environmental awareness and long-lasting comfort.

Sennheiser Accentum Open: Price in India

The Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS earphones are priced at Rs 9,990.

They are available in Black and Cream colour options.

They could be bought from Amazon India store, Sennheiser’s official website, and other leading retail stores across the country.

Open-ear design for comfort and awareness

The new Accentum Open features an ergonomic stem-style design with 11mm dynamic transducers placed outside the ear canal. This open-ear design helps reduce ear fatigue during extended use and keeps users aware of their surroundings, making them suitable for both outdoor walks and work environments.

AI noise reduction and dual microphones

Each earbud comes equipped with dual beamforming microphones and AI-backed noise reduction technology for clearer calls and improved voice pickup. The earphones have a frequency response range of 25Hz to 15kHz and a speaker sensitivity of 109dB for rich sound reproduction.

Connectivity and smart features

The Accentum Open offers Bluetooth 5.3 with support for SBC and AAC codecs.

It supports multipoint connectivity, allowing users to pair two devices simultaneously.

It comes with touch controls on the stems to enable users to manage calls, adjust volume, and control playback.

The Smart Pause feature automatically stops music when the earbuds are removed from the ears.

Battery life and charging options

Each earbud is powered by a 36mAh battery, while the charging case houses a 400mAh battery.

Users can get up to 6.5 hours of playback per charge, with the total extending to 28 hours when combined with the case.

A quick 10-minute charge provides up to 1.5 hours of listening.

Charging options include USB Type-C wired charging and Qi wireless charging.

The earphones are IPX4-rated, making them splash-resistant and suitable for light workouts or rainy-day use.