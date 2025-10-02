Samsung working on Ear-EEG wearable that can read your brain activity Samsung is working on a new wearable called Ear-EEG, designed to read brain activity using an around-the-ear electroencephalogram device. Built in partnership with Hanyang University, it can detect drowsiness, track learning focus, and even measure entertainment responses with AI accuracy.

New Delhi:

Samsung, in collaboration with Hanyang University, is developing a unique wearable called Ear-EEG. The new tool will be able to monitor brain activity through an around-the-ear electroencephalogram device. Potential applications include drowsiness detection, learning behaviour analysis, and entertainment feedback. While the global release is uncertain, experts believe Samsung could later target India’s growing health-tech and wearable market, where similar EEG devices like the Muse S Athena headband retail for around Rs 39,500.

Samsung’s new health-tech prototype

Samsung has unveiled its Ear-EEG prototype, designed to detect and monitor brain activity outside laboratory conditions. Unlike traditional EEG headsets, this device fits discreetly around the ear, offering comfort and usability for everyday scenarios.

The project is being developed jointly with the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Hanyang University, Korea, and early images of the prototype have already been published in the peer-reviewed IEEE Sensors Journal.

Features and use Cases

Samsung envisions multiple real-world applications for the Ear-EEG wearable:

Drowsiness detection will track a user’s drop in focus, which could help in studying learning behaviours or improving education systems.

When integrated with AI, the wearable can detect if a person is enjoying video content with 92.86 per cent accuracy, potentially aiding content creators and advertisers.

Commercialised, the device could compete with products like the Muse S Athena headband (priced at around USD 474.99 globally, which is around Rs 39,500 in India).

India market prospects

India’s wearable and health-tech market is growing rapidly, with demand for AI-driven health trackers and mental wellness gadgets on the rise. If Samsung brings the Ear-EEG to India, it could appeal to students, professionals, and even the entertainment sector, looking for consumer behaviour insights.

Given India’s competitive pricing expectations, Samsung may position the device more affordably compared to niche brands, potentially making brain-computer interface wearables accessible to a larger audience.

What’s next for Samsung Ear-EEG?

Currently, the Ear-EEG remains in research and development, with no confirmed launch timeline. However, its early progress signals Samsung’s aim to go beyond traditional health tracking and step into neurotechnology, an area that could reshape the future of wearable tech.