Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold to debut at APEC Summit 2025, tipped to launch in October Samsung's tri-fold smartphone, teased earlier at Galaxy Unpacked 2025, may feature a 9.96-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and a 200MP camera setup. Initial availability could be limited to South Korea and China, with India expected to see a later rollout.

Samsung, a pioneer in foldable smartphones since the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold series in 2019, is now gearing up for a new chapter with its first tri-fold device. According to a report by South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, Samsung may showcase the Galaxy Z TriFold during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, scheduled in Gyeongju, South Korea, from October 31 to November 1, 2025.

The company is expected to unveil the handset at a special exhibition during the global summit.

Galaxy Z TriFold: Design and display

The tri-fold smartphone is tipped to feature a G-style inward folding design with three folding sections. When fully unfolded, it can provide a 9.96-inch tablet-like display, while in its folded form, users can access a 6.54-inch screen for compact use.

Samsung teased this technology at Galaxy Unpacked 2025 in January, highlighting its ambition to stay ahead in the foldable segment, where it currently leads alongside Huawei.

Expected features and specifications

As per leaks, the Galaxy Z TriFold may come equipped with:

It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor for top-tier performance

For photography, it will come with a 200MP triple-camera setup with advanced imaging

The device will feature silicon-carbon battery technology for better efficiency

The phone will run on the Android 16 operating system with One UI 8 out of the box.

Reports further suggest that Samsung may initially produce only 50,000 units, limiting the launch to South Korea and China. However, global markets, including India, may see availability in phases depending on demand.

India launch timeline

While Samsung has not officially confirmed the release date in India, its flagship foldables typically arrive in the country within a few months of the global debut. If the Galaxy Z TriFold launches at the end of October 2025, Indian consumers could expect it by early 2026. Given the popularity of foldables in India, Samsung is likely to bring its tri-fold innovation to the Indian premium smartphone market soon.