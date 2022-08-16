Samsung Galaxy Z fold4 and flip4: Pre-booking starts now!

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Z fold4 and flip4

Samsung India has announced the booking for its fourth-generation foldable smartphones, Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4. Both the devices are now open for pre-booking online and across the retail stores in the country.

Available in three colour variants- Graphite, Bora Purple and Pink Gold colours, the Galaxy Z Flip4 is priced at Rs 89,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and Rs 94,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

The 'Bespoke Edition' that offers glass colours and frame options will be available on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for Rs 97,999, the company said in a statement.

Available in Graygreen, Beige and Phantom Black colours, Galaxy Z Fold4 is priced at Rs 154,999 for the 12GB RAM 256GB storage variant and Rs 164,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant.

Consumers can also purchase 12GB RAM and 1TB storage variant exclusively from Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores at Rs 1,84,999.

"Customers who pre-book Galaxy Z Fold4 will get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm BT worth Rs 34,999 at just Rs 2,999. Additionally, customers can get Rs 8,000 cashback using HDFC credit or debit cards or can avail Upgrade Bonus of Rs 8,000," said Samsung India.

Those who will pre-book Flip4 will get the Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm BT worth Rs 31,999 at just Rs 2,999.

Pre-book customers will further get a year of Samsung Care Plus worth Rs 11,999 at Rs 6,000.

"With such unparalleled mobile experiences, our latest behaviour-shifting Galaxy Z series will revolutionise the way users interact with their smartphones," said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, of Product Marketing, Samsung India.

Galaxy Z Flip4 comes with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor and a 10 per cent higher battery capacity at 3,700 mAh.

Touted as the toughest foldable ever, the Flip4 and Fold4 come with armour Aluminum frames and hinge cover, along with exclusive Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the cover screen and rear glass.

"Content is even more immersive and distinctive on the 7.6-inch main screen of Fold4 with

