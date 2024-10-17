Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is expected to launch on October 21

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Samsung foldable snartphones

Samsung is all set to launch a new Galaxy device soon. The upcoming device will be launched in the company's home country South Korea next week. While specific details are yet to be revealed, the upcoming unveiling has generated considerable buzz, with many speculating that it will showcase the anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. This model has been rumoured to be in the works for quite some time. Recent leaks have hinted at exciting enhancements, particularly a sleeker and thinner design. Additionally, it is believed that the new foldable will sport larger display dimensions.

In a recent announcement from Samsung's South Korea division, the tech giant revealed plans to unveil an intriguing new Galaxy device on October 21. Anticipation is high that this device will be the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. Accompanying the announcement, Samsung shared a teaser video, though it intriguingly keeps the details of the device under wraps.

While the company hasn’t disclosed specific information about this upcoming release, recent reports suggest that it may feature a notably redesigned camera module, transitioning to a sleek rectangular layout, diverging from the pill-shaped design seen in the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Moreover, this foldable smartphone is expected to achieve a compact thickness of just 10.6mm when closed, a subtle reduction from the 12.1mm thickness of its predecessor, making it slimmer by 1.5mm. Adding to its appeal, the device is rumoured to support S Pen functionality and boast a sturdy titanium frame, promising both elegance and durability.

The anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is rumoured to feature an impressive 200-megapixel primary camera. Additionally, this special edition is expected to boast slightly larger displays, with a striking 8-inch internal screen and a 6.5-inch external display. For comparison, the standard model offers a 6.3-inch internal and a 7.6-inch external screen.

However, unlike its globally available counterpart, the Special Edition will have a more restricted release. It is projected to be launched exclusively in two markets: China and South Korea.

Moreover, production of this exclusive model is expected to be limited as well, with estimates suggesting that only 400,000 to 500,000 units of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition will be manufactured, making it a rare find for eager customers.

