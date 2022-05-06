Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen Spotted, major specs revealed

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite a couple of years ago and it has been reported that the tech company is working on a newer version of the Tab under the ‘S’ series. As per the reports, it is stated that the new tab is expected to come with fast charging capabilities and a stronger processor.

Earlier this week, the newer version of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was spotted on various certification websites. Now, it has been stated that the same tablet was spotted on the FCC database. Also, two different models were further spotted on Bluetooth SIG from which, one of the same was listed on FCC, which was model numbered as SM-P613.

Believing the leaks, the newer version might support a dual band Wi-Fi feature along with the S Pen (stylus). Samsung’s upcoming tablet will support a 15W charging rate.

Although, these are the only details we have, at the time of writing, if we believe in some previous reports, it has been hinted that the device will be powered by a Qualcomm processor along with 5G capabilities.