Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Last day to buy the phone at Rs 50,000 off Today is the final day of Amazon's Great Summer Sale, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is now available at its lowest-ever price, starting from Rs 84,999, a discount of nearly Rs 50,000 on its original MRP.

New Delhi:

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, one of the most powerful Android smartphones which got launched in early 2024, is now listed at a jaw-dropping price of Rs 84,999 on Amazon India. The price drops for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant on the ecommerce platform. Also, the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is further available at a discounted price. Here are the details:

Original price on Flipkart is Rs 1,19,999 Amazon offer price at Rs 84,999 Additional bank and exchange offers is also available on the platform Flat ₹10,000 Off (extra via select payment methods)

Buyers can further save even more using eligible bank cards and exchange bonuses, making this the best time to upgrade to a flagship smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Premium features

The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with top-tier specifications. Here are the details:

Display: It comes with a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED and 120Hz refresh rate Processor: It is powered by Samsung Exynos 2400 RAM and internal storage: It comes with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage Battery: It is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging + reverse wireless charging Operating system: It runs on OneUI 6 based on Android 14 AI support: Galaxy AI for smarter performance

Best camera: 200MP Quad camera setup for pro photography

The phone features a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a massive 200MP primary sensor, along with:

50MP telephoto lens

12MP ultra-wide camera

10MP periscope sensor

12MP front camera for selfies & video calls

This makes the S24 Ultra an ideal choice for photography lovers, professionals, and content creators.

Offer ends tonight!

Amazon’s Great Summer Sale ends tonight at 11:59 PM. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to buy a premium flagship phone, this is your chance to grab the Galaxy S24 Ultra at its lowest price ever.