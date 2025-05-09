Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Last day to buy the phone at Rs 50,000 off

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, one of the most powerful Android smartphones which got launched in early 2024, is now listed at a jaw-dropping price of Rs 84,999 on Amazon India. The price drops for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant on the ecommerce platform. Also, the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is further available at a discounted price. Here are the details:
- Original price on Flipkart is Rs 1,19,999
- Amazon offer price at Rs 84,999
- Additional bank and exchange offers is also available on the platform
- Flat ₹10,000 Off (extra via select payment methods)
Buyers can further save even more using eligible bank cards and exchange bonuses, making this the best time to upgrade to a flagship smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Premium features
The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with top-tier specifications. Here are the details:
- Display: It comes with a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED and 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: It is powered by Samsung Exynos 2400
- RAM and internal storage: It comes with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage
- Battery: It is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging + reverse wireless charging
- Operating system: It runs on OneUI 6 based on Android 14
- AI support: Galaxy AI for smarter performance
Best camera: 200MP Quad camera setup for pro photography
The phone features a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a massive 200MP primary sensor, along with:
- 50MP telephoto lens
- 12MP ultra-wide camera
- 10MP periscope sensor
- 12MP front camera for selfies & video calls
This makes the S24 Ultra an ideal choice for photography lovers, professionals, and content creators.
Offer ends tonight!
Amazon’s Great Summer Sale ends tonight at 11:59 PM. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to buy a premium flagship phone, this is your chance to grab the Galaxy S24 Ultra at its lowest price ever.