Samsung Galaxy S24 FE’s specifications leaked ahead of the launch: Details here

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S24 FE later this year (2024), but leaked details about its charging capabilities might disappoint some fans. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming smartphone, including its charging capabilities and expected features.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Leaked charging specifications

As per the leaks which got suggested that the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE might not bring any major improvements in charging speed.

As per the Gizmochina report, the smartphone was spotted on the TUV Rheinland certification website, which indicates that it will support ‘Samsung Super Fast Charging’ and will be capped at 25W. This is the same charging speed which was available on the Galaxy S24 series, except for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which supports up to 45W charging.

Furthermore, the leak also revealed that the smartphone might support model identifier SM-S721, with variations depending on the region, such as:

SM-S721B/DS SM-S721B SM-S721N SM-S721Q SM-S721U SM-S721W SM-S7210

Wireless charging downgrade expected

While the Galaxy S24 FE’s wired charging remains unchanged from its predecessor, the wireless charging seems to have been downgraded.

The reports have also suggested that the device will have a 9W wireless charging capability, a drop from the 15W wireless charging supported by the Galaxy S23 FE. This could be a significant drawback for users who prefer wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Expected specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is rumoured to come with several new features and some downgrades:

Processor: The handset is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2400e chipset, a slightly downgraded version of the Exynos 2400 found in the standard Galaxy S24 series. Display: It might feature a 6.7-inch display with a peak brightness of 1,900 nits, offering vibrant visuals and a great viewing experience. Camera setup: On the back, the Galaxy S24 FE is likely to sport a triple camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, it is expected to have a 10-megapixel front camera. Battery and charging: The device could be backed by a 4,565mAh battery, supporting 25W wired and 9W wireless charging.

Should you wait for the Galaxy S24 FE?

With its launch expected later this year, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is shaping up to be a capable mid-range smartphone. However, prospective buyers should note the downgraded wireless charging capability and modest charging speed. Despite these limitations, the device still offers decent performance with its Exynos 2400e chipset and impressive camera setup. If you are not heavily reliant on ultra-fast charging, the Galaxy S24 FE could still be a good option to consider.

