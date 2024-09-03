HP Victus Special Edition laptops with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050A GPU launched in India: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : HP HP Victus Special Edition laptops

HP has introduced the new Victus Special Edition laptops in India, which have been specifically designed for college students who are looking for high-performance and gaming capabilities. These laptops come with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050A GPU and offer high graphics and processing power. Here's a detailed look at what these new laptops have to offer.

HP Victus Special Edition Laptops: Features

The HP Victus Special Edition laptops have been designed to meet the needs of students and gamers alike. Some of the standout features include:

High-performance GPU: The laptop comes equipped with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050A GPU with 4GB of VRAM, which ensures smooth gaming and the ability to handle graphically demanding tasks. 12th Gen Intel core processors: These laptops are powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors, which claim to offer powerful performance for multitasking along with heavy applications. Display: It features a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, the laptops provide an immersive viewing experience, perfect for gaming and multimedia.

Additional Benefits for Students

HP has tailored these laptops for students, and offers several additional benefits:

Free access to HP gaming garage: This program will provide access to various gaming tools and resources, which will enhance the gaming experience. Online certificate programs: Students could benefit from free online professional certificate programs in esports management and game development.

Price and availability in India

The HP Victus Special Edition laptops are competitively priced and will be available at a starting price of Rs. 65,999. They are available in a single Atmospheric Blue colour option and could be purchased from the HP website, as well as offline stores along with other major outlets across India.

Additionally, HP is offering a special deal on the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 headset, priced at Rs. 6,097, for just Rs. 499 when purchased with the laptop. This offer is available at all the mentioned sales points.

Specifications

Processor: Up to 12th Gen Intel Core

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050A with 4GB VRAM

Display: 15.6-inch full-HD, 144Hz refresh rate

RAM: Up to 16GB

Storage: Multiple variants available

Battery: 70Whr battery for extended use

Weight: 2.29kg

Keyboard: Full-size backlit keyboard with numeric keypad

Cooling: Omen-branded Tempest Cooling solution and IR thermopile sensor for heat management

Built for gaming and more

The collaboration between HP and Nvidia, the Victus Special Edition laptops are designed to deliver exceptional gaming performance, claims the company. It comes with a dedicated GPU which enables ray-tracing capabilities and further enhances the visual experience during gameplay.

Furthermore, the laptops are capable of handling AI features and on-device AI models with ease, making them versatile for a range of applications.

