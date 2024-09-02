Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G India launch set for September 9: What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G India

Realme, the Chinese smartphone brand has confirmed the launch of Narzo 70 Turbo 5G in the Indian market. The company has planned to officially unleash the device on September 9 at noon (12 PM IST). The upcoming smartphone is anticipated to be the first 'Turbo' model in the Narzo series, which will feature a unique Motorsport-inspired design. It is further expected to sport a striking black and yellow back panel, aligning with its high-performance branding.

Availability and purchasing options

Upon release, the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G will be available for purchase through Amazon India and Realme’s official online store. While the company has not yet disclosed all the details about the smartphone, fans and potential buyers can stay tuned for more information as the launch date approaches.

Expected specifications

The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset, which the company claims to be the fastest in its segment. This chipset is designed to offer robust performance and efficiency, making it suitable for heavy multitasking and gaming.

Rumours suggest the smartphone will feature a sleek 7.6mm body with a square camera module on the back. This module is likely to house three sensors and an LED flash, enhancing the photography experience. On the front, the device may offer an 8MP or 16MP camera with electronic image stabilization (EIS) support for improved selfies and video calls.

Storage options and colour variants: Expected

The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G is expected to come in 4 various storage options, including:

6GB + 128GB

8GB + 128GB

8GB + 256GB

12GB + 256GB.

The device may also be available in 3 colour variants:

Purple

Yellow

Green

With many impressive specifications and stylish design, the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G is set to make a significant impact in the mid-range smartphone market.

