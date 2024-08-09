Samsung Galaxy S24 available under Rs 55,000 on Amazon sale: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung launched its Samsung Galaxy S24 series smartphone in January this year. The Galaxy S24 series includes the Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24+, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Within half a year of its launch, the Samsung S24 smartphone is now available with heavy discount on Amazon Sale. The e-commerce giant is currently hosting its Great Freedom Festival Sale which is live from August 6 and will last till August 11. Amazon is also offering a 10 percent instant discount with SBI credit card and EMI transactions.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 was in India on January 22, 2024, for Rs 74,999. The smartphone is available with a 26 percent discount on Amazon. The smartphone is listed for Rs 55,800. In addition to this, interested buyers can also get Rs 1,000 off on SBI credit card EMI transactions.

These offers will reduce the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 54,800.

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ is a high-performance smartphone equipped with an Exynos 2400 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. It features a stunning 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate that can adjust up to 120Hz.

The phone boasts a versatile triple-camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. Additionally, it is equipped with a 12MP selfie camera for capturing selfies and facilitating video calls.

The device is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and wireless charging. Furthermore, it offers 5G capability, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.3, and IP68 water resistance.

