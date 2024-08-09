HP laptop gets heavy discount on Flipkart, available for Rs 12,000

Follow us on Image Source : HP HP Chromebook (2024)

If you're in the market for a new laptop but have been held back by budget concerns, then here's some exciting news for you. HP is offering a fantastic discount on their laptops, making it possible to purchase one at the price of a budget smartphone.



Flipkart is currently hosting Flagship Sale on its platform. The sale is live from August 6 and the e-commerce site is offering a great deal on the HP ChromeBook 2024 model, with a substantial 62 percent discount. The laptop is listed at Rs 34,554, but with the discount, you can purchase it for just Rs 12,990.

By combining bank and exchange offers, you may even be able to get the laptop for less than Rs 10,000. For example, there's a discount of Rs 1250 on ICICI Bank Credit Card Transactions, and if you choose to buy on EMI with an ICICI Bank Credit Card, you'll receive a Rs 1750 discount. Furthermore, you can trade in your old laptop for an exchange offer of up to Rs 12,450, depending on its condition.

HP Chromebook (2024) specifications

The HP Chromebook (2024) boasts an 11.6-inch anti-glare display with a brightness of up to 220 nits, providing a crisp viewing experience. It is equipped with a MediaTek processor, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 32GB of storage. Additionally, it features 4 USB ports and a 720-pixel camera for video calling.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 was launched in India last September. Currently, it is available for Rs 79,600 on Apple’s official website. However, you can purchase it on Flipkart for Rs 65,499 after a discount of Rs 12,401.

Additionally, if you make the payment using UPI, you can get an extra Rs 1,000 off. These offers bring the effective price of the base variant of the iPhone 15 down to Rs 64,499 for potential buyers.

