Airtel Xstream Fiber revised plans for August 2024: Check out best plan here

Airtel Xstream Fiber: In India, fiber broadband services are mainly dominated by local internet service providers. However, major telecom companies such as Jio, Airtel, and BSNL also provide fiber broadband services that are available in most of the cities and towns of the country. Airtel Xstream Fiber offers some best broadband plans in the country. Its plan starts at Rs 499 and goes all the way up to Rs 3,999 (exclusive of taxes). The company also offers speeds up to 1Gbps with some plans.
In addition to high-speed internet, Airtel Xstream Fiber also offers several benefits, including unlimited high-speed data (with a 3500GB FUP limit), unlimited calls, access to the Wynk app, Apollo 24x7 subscription, and leading OTT apps.
Here we have listed all the Airtel Xstream Fiber plans for you to help you choose the best plan.
Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plans for 2024
Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 499 broadband plan
- 40Mbps speed
- Unlimited data
- Free voice calls
- Complimentary subscription to Wynk Music and Apollo 24×7
Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 799 broadband plan
- 100Mbps speed
- Unlimited data
- Free voice calls
- Complimentary subscription to Wynk Music, Apollo 24×7, and Airtel Xstream Premium pack
Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 899 broadband plan
- 100Mbps speed
- Unlimited data
- Free voice calls
- Complimentary subscription to Wynk Music, Disney Plus Hotstar, Apollo 24×7, and Airtel Xstream premium in addition to 20+ OTT platforms
- Access to 350+ TV channels including HD channels
Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 999 broadband plan
- 200Mbps speed
- Unlimited data
- Free voice calls
- Complimentary subscription to Wynk Music, Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Apollo 24×7, and Airtel Xstream premium in addition to 20+ OTT platforms
Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 1,099 broadband plan
- 200Mbps speed
- Unlimited data
- Free voice calls
- Complimentary subscription to Wynk Music, Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Apollo 24×7, and Airtel Xstream premium in addition to 20+ OTT platforms
- Access to 350+ TV channels including HD channels
Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 1,599 broadband plan
- 300Mbps speed
- Unlimited data
- Complimentary subscription to Netflix
- Free voice calls
- Other benefits similar to the Rs 1,099 Airtel broadband plan
Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 3,999 broadband plan
- 1Gbps speed
- 3,500GB monthly data
- Complimentary subscription to Apollo 24×7, Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream Premium, Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime in addition to 20+ OTT platforms
- Access to 350+ TV channels including HD channels
