Tuesday, January 28, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra versus Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which should you pick after the price drop?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra versus Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which should you pick after the price drop?

Here is an in-depth comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra to help you decide if you are planning to buy one of the flagship devices.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 28, 2025 20:25 IST, Updated : Jan 28, 2025 20:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs S24 Ultra

With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, the company has dropped the price of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, alongside the Galaxy S23 Ultra- making it a tempting option for those who are looking for a premium flagship smartphone with a great camera. So, if you are someone who is looking to buy one of the devices, then here is a detailed comparison to help you make a choice.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra versus Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Design

Both smartphones are similarly designed, but the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers a modern upgrade. It features a flat display and titanium build making it a more durable device- as per the reviews, when compared to the S23 Ultra’s Armored Aluminum construction.

Display

The Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts an updated Corning Gorilla Glass Armor and an anti-reflection coating, improving visibility in both outdoor and indoor settings. While the size, resolution, and refresh rate remain the same, the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s enhancements elevate the user experience.

AI features: The Smart Edge

The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with advanced AI capabilities, thanks to the Galaxy AI platform launched with the S24 series. Although the S23 Ultra has received updates for AI features, the performance doesn’t match the S24 Ultra’s optimized AI integration.

Camera: Superior processing and quality

While both phones feature similar camera hardware, the S24 Ultra delivers superior image processing and overall output, making it the better choice for photography enthusiasts.

Performance and longevity

Processor: The S24 Ultra is powered by last year’s flagship Snapdragon chipset, while the S23 Ultra runs on a chipset that’s now two years old.

Software updates: Samsung offers seven years of software support, but the S24 Ultra will receive updates for a year longer than the S23 Ultra, making it more future-proof.

Battery and charging: No difference

Both phones come with a 5,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging, ensuring excellent battery performance- and it is decent to last for a working day.

Related Stories
Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB gets a massive price drop, chance to buy it at Rs 25,000- Lowest price ever

Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB gets a massive price drop, chance to buy it at Rs 25,000- Lowest price ever

Samsung to manufacture Galaxy S25 smartphone at Noida Plant: Details

Samsung to manufacture Galaxy S25 smartphone at Noida Plant: Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: New device teased at Galaxy S25 Series launch event

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: New device teased at Galaxy S25 Series launch event

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: All new AI features users will get with One UI 7

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: All new AI features users will get with One UI 7

Samsung teases revolutionary tri-fold phone at Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Samsung teases revolutionary tri-fold phone at Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Samsung Galaxy S25 series pre-booking starts: How to book the handset?

Samsung Galaxy S25 series pre-booking starts: How to book the handset?

Samsung set to launch four new affordable 5G smartphones in India soon

Samsung set to launch four new affordable 5G smartphones in India soon

Price: The deciding factor

  • Galaxy S23 Ultra: Priced at Rs 71,999, this one is an affordable premium option with flagship performance and features- but two years old it is- which could be the only drawback.
  • Galaxy S24 Ultra: Price at Rs 94,999, it offers better durability, AI features when compared to the S23 Ultra and a future-proof experience.

Which one should you choose?

  • Budget-friendly choice: If you are on a tight budget but still want a premium smartphone with excellent performance, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a fantastic deal.
  • Splurge-worthy upgrade: If you are willing to spend more for advanced AI, better durability, and future software updates, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the way to go.

 

ALSO READ: Apple Launches 'Unity Rhythm' collection, celebrates Black History Month: Watch Bands, Wallpapers and more

 

ALSO READ: Google Chrome high-risk alert issued: CERT-In issues warning for Windows, Mac, and Linux users

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement