Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra versus Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which should you pick after the price drop?

With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, the company has dropped the price of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, alongside the Galaxy S23 Ultra- making it a tempting option for those who are looking for a premium flagship smartphone with a great camera. So, if you are someone who is looking to buy one of the devices, then here is a detailed comparison to help you make a choice.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra versus Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Design

Both smartphones are similarly designed, but the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers a modern upgrade. It features a flat display and titanium build making it a more durable device- as per the reviews, when compared to the S23 Ultra’s Armored Aluminum construction.

Display

The Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts an updated Corning Gorilla Glass Armor and an anti-reflection coating, improving visibility in both outdoor and indoor settings. While the size, resolution, and refresh rate remain the same, the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s enhancements elevate the user experience.

AI features: The Smart Edge

The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with advanced AI capabilities, thanks to the Galaxy AI platform launched with the S24 series. Although the S23 Ultra has received updates for AI features, the performance doesn’t match the S24 Ultra’s optimized AI integration.

Camera: Superior processing and quality

While both phones feature similar camera hardware, the S24 Ultra delivers superior image processing and overall output, making it the better choice for photography enthusiasts.

Performance and longevity

Processor: The S24 Ultra is powered by last year’s flagship Snapdragon chipset, while the S23 Ultra runs on a chipset that’s now two years old.

Battery and charging: No difference

Software updates: Samsung offers seven years of software support, but the S24 Ultra will receive updates for a year longer than the S23 Ultra, making it more future-proof.

Both phones come with a 5,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging, ensuring excellent battery performance- and it is decent to last for a working day.

Price: The deciding factor

Galaxy S23 Ultra: Priced at Rs 71,999, this one is an affordable premium option with flagship performance and features- but two years old it is- which could be the only drawback.

Galaxy S24 Ultra: Price at Rs 94,999, it offers better durability, AI features when compared to the S23 Ultra and a future-proof experience.

Which one should you choose?

Budget-friendly choice : If you are on a tight budget but still want a premium smartphone with excellent performance, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a fantastic deal.

: If you are on a tight budget but still want a premium smartphone with excellent performance, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a fantastic deal. Splurge-worthy upgrade: If you are willing to spend more for advanced AI, better durability, and future software updates, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the way to go.

