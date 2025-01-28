Apple Launches 'Unity Rhythm' collection, celebrates Black History Month: Watch Bands, Wallpapers and more

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple Black Unity collection

Apple unveils Black Unity Collection for 2025: In celebration of Black History Month, Apple has introduced its 2025 Black Unity Collection named Unity Rhythm. The new collection will feature a limited-edition Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Loop, along with matching watch faces and dynamic iPhone and iPad wallpapers.

Inspired by the Pan-African flag, the collection will further incorporate black, green and red hues to symbolize unity and heritage.

Dynamic Black Unity Sport Loop for Apple Watch

The Black Unity Sport Loop comes with an innovative woven design with raised and recessed loops, creating a lenticular effect.

This will dynamically shift the colours from green to red, with hints of yellow during wrist movements.

Size and compatibility : Available in 42mm and 46mm, it is compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 or newer, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra models.

: Available in 42mm and 46mm, it is compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 or newer, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra models. Price and availability: Priced at Rs 4,500, the Sport Loop is now available at the Apple Store online and in physical Apple Store locations.

Unity Rhythm Watch faces and wallpapers

The Unity Rhythm watch face mirrors the Sport Loop’s colours, featuring dynamic numerals formed by interwoven threads of red, green and yellow. These transform into digits when the user raises their wrist, thanks to the gyroscope sensor.

The iPhone and iPad wallpapers also carry the Unity Rhythm theme, with the word ‘Unity’ written in custom lettering. The orientation of the design changes when the device is locked or unlocked, creating a seamless and interactive visual effect.

Device compatibility and updates

Watch Faces : Available for Apple Watch Series 6 or later with an upcoming software update.

: Available for Apple Watch Series 6 or later with an upcoming software update. Wallpapers: Compatible with devices running iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3, including iPhone Xs or later.

