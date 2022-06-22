Samsung Galaxy F13 launched in India with 50MP triple rear camera: know more

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy F13

Samsung has expanded its F-series by adding a new smartphone dubbed Galaxy F13 in the Indian market. Standing under the affordable range, the new F13 smartphone will be made available in two storage variants:

The 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 11,999

On the other hand, the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 12,999

The smartphone will be available in three colour options- waterfall blue, sunrise copper and nightsky green and for purchases, the handset will be available at various retail stores and online stores from June 29 onwards.

Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Product Marketing, Samsung India, said, "Continuing the Samsung legacy of bringing meaningful innovations, we are pleased to launch the all-new Galaxy F13 -- the perfect partner for uninterrupted entertainment. This stylish device has been designed to cater to the evolving needs of Gen MZ. Galaxy F13 features a Full HD+ display for an immersive viewing experience, and segment-first Auto Data Switching for uninterrupted connectivity," Babbar added.

For features, the new smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display that is said to offer crisp and clear content. It sports a 50MP triple rear camera setup.

The ultra-wide camera helps capture shots with a 123-degree field of view. The depth camera helps shoot stunning portrait shots with Galaxy F13. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone offers an 8MP front camera.

Galaxy F13 comes with a massive 6000mAh battery (with 15W adaptive fast charging). It also supports adaptive power-saving and AI Power Management that puts apps unused for three days in Sleep mode and apps unused for one month in Deep Sleep mode.

Inputs from IANS