Samsung Galaxy F06 5G launched at Rs 9,499: Details here

Samsung, one of the leading names in the technology segment has unveiled its most affordable 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The new Galaxy F06 5G offers an accessible entry point into next-gen connectivity and the device further supports 12 5G bands, to ensure compatibility across all telecom operators and wider 5G coverage in various regions.

The new Galaxy F06 has been designed to make 5G accessible to a broader audience, with a starting price of Rs 9,499. Akshay S Rao, the General Manager at Samsung India, also emphasized the company’s commitment to bridging the digital divide through this launch.

Design and display: Ripple glow finish

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G stands out with its Ripple Glow finish, which means it has a unique glittery design that shimmers with every movement.

The smartphone boasts a large 6.7-inch HD+ display with a peak brightness of 800 Nits, offering an immersive viewing experience.

At just 8mm thick and weighing 191 grams, the device is sleek and lightweight, available in two colour options: Bahama Blue and Lit Violet.

Power and performance: MediaTek processor and long-lasting battery

Powered by the MediaTek D6300 processor, the Galaxy F06 5G delivers a solid performance. The phone is equipped with a 50MP wide-angle camera paired with a 2MP depth sensor and an 8MP front camera, ensuring quality photography.

Backed by a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, the handset ensures that users stay powered up for longer periods. Samsung promises 4 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates, providing long-term software support.

Pricing and availability

The Galaxy F06 5G comes in 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB variants, priced at Rs 9,499 and Rs 10,999, respectively. Additionally, there’s a Rs 500 cashback offer for early buyers.

Samsung S25 Edge: Expected to launch by May

In related news, Samsung is also expected to launch its premium Galaxy S25 Edge around April or May this year. Rumours suggest that the S25 Edge will feature a lighter design despite having a larger display.

