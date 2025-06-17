Samsung Exynos 2500 confirmed with satellite connectivity ahead of Galaxy Z Flip 7 launch Certified by Skylo, the 3nm chip could debut with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and may replace Exynos 2400 in Samsung’s next wave of smartphones. It supports the 3GPP NTN standard and packs a 10-core CPU, 3.3GHz clock speed, and an advanced GPU.

New Delhi:

Samsung’s upcoming Exynos 2500 chipset is officially confirmed to support satellite connectivity for emergency messaging. The confirmation came via a press release from Skylo, a US-based non-terrestrial network (NTN) provider. This feature enables users to send SOS messages when they're outside cellular coverage, especially useful in remote areas or during natural disasters.

Skylo’s statement also confirmed that the chipset is certified on the 3GPP NTN standard, a global telecom benchmark that supports communication via satellites and airborne platforms. Samsung’s implementation of satellite messaging will use the Exynos 5400 5G modem, the same modem that powered the previous-generation Exynos 2400.

Energy-efficient 3nm SoC with advanced modem

According to Samsung Electronics VP Hui Won Je, the Exynos 2500 will offer greater energy efficiency and higher performance than its predecessor. Built on Samsung’s 3nm fabrication process, this SoC represents a major leap in both modem capabilities and processing power.

The chip is expected to feature a 10-core CPU, with a maximum clock speed of 3.3GHz, alongside the Xclipse 950 GPU backed by 16MB L3 cache. These improvements promise a smoother, more powerful experience for users, especially in high-performance or gaming scenarios.

Could debut with Galaxy Z Flip 7

The Exynos 2500 was originally planned for the Galaxy S25 series, but due to yield issues, it might now debut with the Galaxy Z Flip 7, as per multiple reports. Samsung appears to be shifting its Exynos strategy and may even expand the chipset’s availability to more global markets, including the US, instead of limiting it to select regions as in the past.

A leak from SamMobile further supports this, suggesting the chip’s use in mainstream Samsung phones globally.

Looking ahead

As Samsung gears up for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 launch, the addition of satellite messaging and other hardware upgrades via the Exynos 2500 SoC is expected to raise the bar for foldable smartphones. More official details may surface in the coming weeks.