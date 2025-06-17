Google Pixel 10 to get tele-macro camera upgrade for enhanced photography The upcoming Google Pixel 10 series, expected to launch on August 20, may include a significant camera upgrade—tele-macro photography. This enhancement will allow macro shots through the telephoto lens, improving close-up image quality.

New Delhi:

Google is reportedly gearing up to launch its Pixel 10 series on August 20, which could include the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Among the anticipated upgrades, camera enhancements—particularly for macro photography—stand out, according to a report by Android Headlines.

Pixel 10 to feature Tele-Macro photography

A major upgrade tipped for the Pixel 10 is the addition of tele-macro capability, a feature already seen on devices like the OnePlus 13 and Oppo Find N5. This will allow users to capture close-up shots using the telephoto lens rather than the traditional ultrawide camera. The idea is to improve image detail and maintain focus when shooting macro subjects from a short distance.

The report also suggests that Google won’t abandon the ultrawide sensor entirely for macro shots. Instead, the camera system may intelligently switch between the telephoto and ultrawide lenses depending on the distance from the subject, providing a seamless macro shooting experience.

Not confirmed for all models yet

Although the feature is expected on the Pixel 10 lineup, it’s unclear whether it will be available across all variants or limited to the Pro models. If true, this upgrade would make the Pixel 10 even more appealing to mobile photography enthusiasts.

Improved image stabilisation is incoming

In addition to macro photography improvements, Google is reportedly enhancing image stabilisation on the Pixel 10 series. The upgrade is said to offer results comparable to using a Pixel 10 mounted on a DJI Osmo Mobile 6 gimbal, delivering smoother video and sharper images even in motion.

Pro models to feature triple camera setup

The Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL are expected to come with a triple rear camera setup, likely consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 48MP telephoto camera. This powerful combination could further bolster the Pixel’s standing in the mobile photography market.

With these updates, the Pixel 10 series is shaping up to be a powerhouse for camera lovers.