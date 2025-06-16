iPhone 16 Pro available under Rs 62000 on Amazon, during a limited-time deal: Details The iPhone 16 Pro is currently available on Amazon India for an effective price of Rs 61,855. This deal combines an exchange offer (up to Rs 42,550 for an iPhone 15) and an additional Rs 7,495 rebate for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users.

New Delhi:

As anticipation builds for the forthcoming iPhone 17 series, an extraordinary offer has surfaced on Amazon India, making the iPhone 16 Pro incredibly accessible. Through a strategic combination of exchange and bank offers, the advanced iPhone 16 Pro can now be yours for an effective price of just Rs 61,855.

This represents a significant markdown from its standard retail price in India, which starts at Rs 1,19,900 for the base model. For context, the iPhone 16 is priced at Rs 79,900, the iPhone 16 Plus at Rs 89,900, and the top-tier iPhone 16 Pro Max at Rs 1,44,900.

Seizing the iPhone 16 Pro Amazon deal

The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 16 Pro, in its elegant Natural Titanium finish, is currently listed on Amazon at Rs 1,11,900. To unlock the full potential of this deal, prospective buyers can leverage Amazon's enticing exchange offer. For instance, trading in a fully functional iPhone 15 (512GB) could yield an exchange value of up to Rs 42,550. This generous exchange brings the effective price of the iPhone 16 Pro down significantly to Rs 69,350. The value of the exchange will vary depending on the model and condition of your old smartphone.

Unlock further savings with Bank offers

The savings do not stop there. For those who complete their purchase using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, an additional rebate of Rs 7,495 can be availed. This further slashes the final cost, bringing the effective price of the iPhone 16 Pro to an astonishing Rs 61,855. This layered discount structure presents an unparalleled opportunity for consumers looking to upgrade to Apple's latest premium smartphone without paying the full premium price.

iPhone 16 Pro: A glimpse at it’s advanced capabilities

The iPhone 16 Pro boasts a vibrant 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display, enhanced with ProMotion technology for adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz and always-on functionality. This HDR10-compatible panel delivers a standard brightness of 1000 nits, peaking at an impressive 2000 nits. Its subtly curved edges provide a sleek aesthetic, with a usable display area measuring slightly under 6.27 inches diagonally.

Powering the iPhone 16 Pro is Apple's cutting-edge A18 Pro chipset, built on an advanced second-generation 3nm architecture. This processor offers significant improvements in speed and power efficiency, particularly for demanding AI-driven tasks. The A18 Pro features a 6-core CPU, a 6-core GPU, and a powerful 16-core Neural Engine capable of executing up to 35 trillion operations per second. Connectivity is also enhanced with faster USB 3 support, and the chip enables professional-grade ProRes video capture.

For photography enthusiasts, the iPhone 16 Pro is equipped with an advanced triple-lens camera system. This includes a 48MP main (wide) sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto unit offering up to 5x optical zoom. The primary "Fusion lens" has a 24mm focal length and a bright f/1.78 aperture, capable of capturing incredibly detailed 24MP and 48MP images. Video capabilities are equally impressive, supporting 4K recording at a blistering 120 frames per second, setting a new benchmark for video quality on an iPhone.