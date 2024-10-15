Reliance JioBharat V3 and V4 4G feature phones unleashed at IMC 2024

Follow us on Image Source : RELIANCE Reliance JioBharat V4 4G

At the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024, Reliance Jio introduced the latest additions to its JioBharat series—JioBharat V3 and V4. These new 4G-enabled feature phones bring enhanced connectivity and digital services, catering to users looking for both affordability and modern digital experiences.

Key Features: Live TV, Digital Payments, and More

The JioBharat V3 and V4 come equipped with a suite of Jio apps, offering access to live TV, UPI-based digital payments, and video streaming. Users can enjoy services like JioTV, JioPay, and JioCinema directly from these compact feature phones, bringing a digital ecosystem that extends beyond basic calling and messaging.

A Leap from V2

“The success of JioBharat V2 in 2023 laid a strong foundation, making it clear that India was ready for affordable, high-quality digital experiences,” said Sunil Dutt, Jio’s President. Building on that momentum, the JioBharat V3 and V4 aim to bring style, design, and practicality into the hands of users while maintaining a focus on affordability and connectivity.

Design focused for different user needs

JioBharat V3: Aimed at style-conscious users, the V3 combines sleek aesthetics with the functionality of a 4G feature phone, offering a modern design without compromising on utility. JioBharat V4: This model caters to those seeking a premium feel in a feature phone, with a focus on delivering a high-quality design and cutting-edge digital services.

Both models feature a 1000 mAh battery, support for 23 Indian languages, and expandable storage of up to 128 GB, making them versatile for a variety of users.

Image Source : JIOReliance JioBharat V3

Competitive pricing and affordable data plans

The JioBharat V3 and V4 are priced at Rs. 1,099 each, making them highly accessible to the masses. Alongside the phones, Jio is offering a budget-friendly monthly recharge plan for Rs. 123, which includes unlimited voice calls and 14 GB of data. Jio claims this plan offers nearly 40 per cent savings compared to other telecom players in the market.

Availability: Online and offline

Customers can purchase the JioBharat V3 and V4 from retail outlets, JioMart, and Amazon, ensuring easy access across both online and offline channels. With these new launches, Jio aims to further bridge the digital divide in India, offering advanced 4G features at an affordable price point.

