Apple iPad Mini 7 with A17 Pro SoC, Apple Pencil Pro support and more: Details

Apple, a tech giant that recently launched the latest iPhone 16 series has unveiled the 7th-generation iPad Mini, which will be powered by the new A17 Pro chip. The new iPad promises a significant performance upgrade and it is powered by the chipset which has been borrowed from the iPhone 15 Pro series- which is further expected to deliver a 30 per cent boost in CPU performance and a 25 per cent improvement in graphics compared to its predecessor, the iPad Mini 6, which used the A15 Bionic chip. Along with the A17 Pro chip, the iPad Mini 7 supports Apple Intelligence AI features, likely thanks to a RAM upgrade to 8GB.

Design and Display: Familiar Yet Functional

The design of the iPad Mini 7 remains largely unchanged from the previous generation, retaining the edge-to-edge screen and flat edges that were introduced with the iPad Mini 6 in 2021. It features an 8.3-inch LCD, along with Touch ID integrated into the top button. The new model continues to prioritize portability and ease of use with its compact design.

Apple Pencil Pro Compatibility and Improved Connectivity

One of the key updates is compatibility with the new Apple Pencil Pro, offering improved precision and usability for creative tasks. This feature was previously exclusive to the M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air, making it a welcome addition to the iPad Mini line.

The iPad Mini 7 also benefits from upgraded connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6E support for faster internet speeds and a USB Type-C port that is twice as fast as before, with data transfer rates up to 10Gbps. These enhancements ensure that users experience smoother and faster data transfers.

Pricing and Storage Options

Apple has doubled the base storage of the iPad Mini 7, starting at 128GB, with options going up to 512GB. Here is the pricing breakdown:

Wi-Fi models:

128GB: Rs 49,900

256GB: Rs 59,900

512GB: Rs 79,900

5G models:

128GB: Rs 64,900

256GB: Rs 74,900

512GB: Rs 94,900

Pre-orders and availability

The iPad Mini 7 is available for pre-order starting today, with sales commencing on October 23, 2024. It comes in a range of colours including blue, purple, starlight, and space grey, offering a fresh look for those seeking a stylish and powerful compact tablet.

Familiar features

Despite the internal upgrades, the iPad Mini 7 retains many familiar elements from its predecessor. It includes a 12-megapixel front-facing camera, ideal for video calls, and landscape stereo speakers that provide an immersive audio experience. This refresh ensures that users can enjoy the benefits of a new-generation device without sacrificing the features that made the previous model popular.

With its powerful A17 Pro chip, Apple Pencil Pro support, and improved connectivity, the iPad Mini 7 is set to deliver a seamless and efficient user experience, catering to both productivity and entertainment needs.

