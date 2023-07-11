Wednesday, July 12, 2023
     
Reliance Jio launches affordable Rs 19 and Rs 29 data plans for prepaid customers

Reliance Jio introduces affordable prepaid data packs at Rs 19 and Rs 29, offering convenient and cost-effective solutions for customers with higher data needs. These plans specifically cater to users who primarily rely on voice calling packs but occasionally require data for emergencies.

Saumya Nigam New Delhi Updated on: July 12, 2023
Reliance Jio
Image Source : RELIANCE JIO Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio continues to prioritize its customers by regularly offering new recharge plans with added benefits. Recently, the company unveiled a prepaid pack priced at Rs 123 for a duration of 28 days. Now, Jio has brought more good news for its users with the introduction of two cost-effective recharge plans, priced at Rs 19 and Rs 29, specifically designed for prepaid customers who require more data.

For Jio customers who consume higher amounts of data, these new prepaid data packs are a convenient solution. With these packs, users can easily access extra data at an affordable cost. These plans cater to those customers who primarily subscribe to voice calling packs but occasionally require data in emergencies or for low-cost internet-related tasks.

The Rs 19 data pack offers users 1.5 GB of data, which remains valid until the existing prepaid plan of the user. It's worth noting that Jio already offers a data pack priced lower than this, which provides only 1 GB of data. By spending just an additional Rs 4, users can now avail an extra 500 MB of data.

ALSO READ: Nothing has officially unleashed the new Phone (2): Price, availability and more

 

Moreover, Reliance Jio has introduced a pocket-friendly data pack priced at Rs 29. With this pack, customers can enjoy 2.5 GB of data, and its validity aligns with the normal prepaid plan of the user. Jio's portfolio also includes a data pack priced at Rs 25, offering customers 2 GB of data.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp introduces phone number privacy feature for Beta users in Community Settings

These new data plans from Reliance Jio aim to provide affordable options to users who have higher data requirements on an occasional basis. By introducing these cost-effective data packs, Jio enables its customers to seamlessly access additional data without significant financial burden

Inputs from IANS

 

