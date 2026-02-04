Redmi Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+ go on first sale in India: Prices, offers revealed The first sale of the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is now live in India, with bank discounts, EMI options, and multiple storage variants available.

New Delhi:

The first sale of the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G has begun today in India. Both smartphones are available for purchase through the company’s official website and Amazon India. The Redmi Note 15 series was launched in India last week.

Redmi Note 15 Pro price in India

The Redmi Note 15 Pro is available in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 29,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 31,999. Interested buyers can also opt for affordable EMI options while purchasing the device.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ price in India

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+, which is the top-end model in the series, is offered in multiple storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 37,999. The 12GB RAM + 256GB model costs Rs 39,999, while the 12GB RAM + 512GB variant is priced at Rs 43,999.

Bank offers and EMI options

Both smartphones in the Redmi Note 15 Pro series are available with bank offers and EMI options. Customers using HDFC Bank credit cards can avail discounts on their purchase. The Redmi Note 15 Pro comes with a Rs 2,000 bank discount, while the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is offered with a Rs 3,000 bank discount. No-cost EMI options are also available on both devices.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Series: Key features

Both phones in the Redmi Note 15 Pro series feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and offers a peak brightness of up to 3,200 nits. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 has been used for display protection.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 15 Pro is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.