Redmi Note 14 Pro+ and Note 14 Pro launched in China: All details here

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ and Note 14 Pro bring advanced features and robust performance at competitive prices, making them attractive options in the mid-range smartphone market. With powerful processors, high-quality displays, and fast charging capabilities, these devices are set to make a mark in the

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 26, 2024 22:45 IST
Redmi Note 14 Pro
Image Source : REDMI Redmi Note 14 Pro series

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has unveiled its latest Note 14 series in China, featuring the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ and Redmi Note 14 Pro. Both smartphones boast impressive specs, including high-refresh-rate OLED displays, powerful chipsets, and IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance. Here’s a closer look at the details.

Pricing and Availability

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Pricing:

  1. 12GB + 256GB: CNY 1,899 (approx. Rs. 22,000)
  2. 12GB + 512GB: CNY 2,099 (approx. Rs. 24,000)
  3. 16GB + 512GB: CNY 2,299 (approx. Rs. 26,000)
  • The smartphone will be available in:
    • Midnight Dark
    • Mirror White
    • Xingshaqing

Redmi Note 14 Pro Pricing:

  1. 8GB + 128GB: CNY 1,399 (approx. Rs. 13,000)
  2. 8GB + 256GB: CNY 1,499 (approx. Rs. 14,000)
  3. 12GB + 256GB: CNY 1,699 (approx. Rs. 20,000)
  4. 12GB + 512GB: CNY 1,899 (approx. Rs. 22,000)
  • The smartphone is available in:
    • Midnight Dark
    • Mirror Porcelain White
    • Phantom Blue
    • Twilight Purple finishes

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Specifications

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ features a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution (1,220 x 2,712 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3000 nits peak brightness. The display supports HDR10+, and Dolby Vision, and offers 1920Hz PWM dimming, ensuring smooth and vivid visuals.

Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset

  1. RAM/Storage: Up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB onboard storage
  2. Cameras: Triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Light Hunter 900 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and 50MP portrait telephoto camera. It also has a 20MP front camera.
  3. Battery: 6,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging support
  4. Other features: IP68 rating, in-display fingerprint sensor, NFC, 5G connectivity, and Xiaomi Surge T1 signal enhancement chips

Redmi Note 14 Pro Specifications

The Redmi Note 14 Pro shares many similarities with the Pro+ model, including the same OLED display, but features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra processor.

  1. Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset
  2. RAM/Storage: Up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage
  3. Cameras: 50MP main Sony LYT-600 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro camera. A 20MP front camera is also included.
  4. Battery: 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support
  5. Other features: IP68 rating, in-display fingerprint sensor, and 5G connectivity

ALSO READ: Meta introduces Orion: The next generation of augmented reality glasses

ALSO READ: Param Rudra Supercomputers: 4 important things to know

