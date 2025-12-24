Red Magic 11 Air launch confirmed to feature Snapdragon 8 Elite, active cooling and more Red Magic has confirmed the launch of Magic 11 Air, which is expected to launch soon. The official specifications are still under wraps; leaks suggest the phone could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and feature the brand’s signature active cooling fan.

New Delhi:

Red Magic has officially confirmed the upcoming launch of the Magic 11 Air in the Chinese market. The confirmation came from a Weibo post by Red Magic General Manager Jiang Chao, who teased that the smartphone is ‘very powerful’, without revealing specific hardware details or an exact launch date. More information is expected to be shared in the coming weeks.

The Red Magic 11 Air will be the successor of the Magic 10 Air, which debuted in China in April 2025, with a gaming-centric design and high-refresh-rate AMOLED display.

Expected features of the upcoming Magic 11 Air

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset tipped

According to a well-known tipster, ‘Digital Chat Station’, the Red Magic 11 Air will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a new octa-core flagship processor which was reportedly launched in 2024. This indicates a strong gaming and sustained performance positioning of the phone.

The leak further claims that Red Magic will continue its tradition of using a built-in active cooling fan, which can help manage thermals during extended gaming sessions and heavy workloads.

Display and design details

The Red Magic 11 Air recently appeared on the TENAA certification website bearing the model number NX799J with some display-related details. The handset sports a 6.85-inch OLED display (1,216 x 2,688 pixel resolution).

For selfies and video calls, there could be a 16-megapixel under-display front camera on the phone to keep intact a clean, interruption-free screen experience that is usually preferred by gaming-oriented users as well.

Cameras, RAM and storage

For photography, the Magic 11 Air is rumoured to feature a 50MP main shooter, further combined with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter on the rear end.

Performance-wise, it may be available in different combinations, up to 24GB RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage.

The base variant reportedly has 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. It may run on Android 16-based Red Magic OS 11.

Battery and other details