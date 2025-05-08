Realme to unveil GT 7 and GT 7T on May 27, with fast charging: Details Both phones bring flagship-level specs, including MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, 6,000+ mAh batteries, 120W fast charging, bright LTPO AMOLED displays, and Android 15. The GT 7 series will offer powerful alternatives in the premium mid-range segment.

New Delhi:

Realme has officially confirmed that it will launch its next-generation GT 7 series smartphones on May 27. The global launch event will take place in Paris, and both the Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T will be introduced. Realme has also assured Indian fans that the smartphones will be available in India via:

Realme’s official website:

Amazon India

Select offline stores

These new devices will join the previously launched Realme GT 7 Pro, which was the first smartphone to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor in India.

Realme GT 7: Expected specifications

The Realme GT 7 is rumoured to pack a punch with the following features:

Display: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED with 6,000 nits peak brightness Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ RAM/Storage: 12GB RAM and 256GB storage Camera: 50MP main (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide | 16MP front camera Battery: 7,500mAh with 120W fast charging OS: Android 15 Protection: IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance Cooling: IceSense Graphene heat dissipation tech for better thermal management

Realme GT 7T: Expected Specifications

The GT 7T will come with a slightly different configuration:

Display: 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED with 6,000 nits peak brightness Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8400 RAM/Storage: 8GB RAM and 256GB storage Camera: Dual 50MP rear cameras | 32MP front camera Battery: 6,000mAh with 120W wired charging OS: Android 15 Protection: IP68/IP69 rated

Expected price:

Although there has been no word on the pricing of the smartphone, we expect it to come in the mid-range, somewhere around Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000. Still, we cannot claim anything, but as per the specifications of the device, we can assume it to be around the price tag, or maybe less.

What makes the GT 7 series worth giving a shot?

Realme is pushing the envelope by packing these devices with high-end specs like: