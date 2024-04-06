Realme to launch new smartphone series in India soon: What we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme smartphone

Realme is gearing up to launch a new smartphone series in India. This has come within a few days after the launch of the Realme 12X smartphone. The company has teased the aerial of a new smartphone series without revealing its name or launch date. However, the company is expected to launch its GT6 smartphone in India soon. The smartphone has been spotted on various certification websites, including Geekbench, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming series.

Realme announced the arrival of a new smartphone series via an X (formerly Twitter) post. As per the video teaser, the smartphone will arrive soon in the country. However, the company has not given any hints about the exact name or specifications of the upcoming smartphone series. The company also wrote a “Power Up” caption on the post.

The Realme GT 6, which has the model number RMX3851, has been recently spotted on Geekbench and BIS websites. It has also been certified by the FCC, which indicates that it may launch internationally. The Realme GT 6 is expected to be released soon.

According to the purported listings, the Realme GT 6 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and will come with up to 16GB of RAM. It is also expected to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The device may run on Android 14 and have a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging.

Realme announced the launch of Realme 12X 5G on Tuesday, April 2, and it starts at Rs. 11,999. The Realme 12X 5G has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and comes with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera. It also features a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired SuperVOOC charging.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 8a appears on Bluetooth SIG website, launch imminent: Here's what to expect