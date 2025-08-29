Realme teases 15,000mAh battery concept phone with 320W charging: A glimpse into the future of smartphones Realme is set to launch a phone featuring a 15,000mAh battery soon. This phone can last several days on a single charge. Additionally, it may include a 320W fast charging capability.

Realme has hinted at the future of smartphone batteries. The Chinese brand has recently teased a concept smartphone featuring a massive 15,000mAh battery, a significant leap from its earlier 10,000mAh concept phones. This new device would have more than double the battery capacity of any of its current consumer phones. While the teaser mentions a possible global reveal on August 27, it's important to remember that this is a concept phone and not a commercial product.

A phone built to last for days

Realme shared a teaser on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, highlighting a phone with "15,000mAh" written on its back, indicating the company's focus on groundbreaking battery technology. Other Chinese brands are also exploring larger batteries; for example, OnePlus is reportedly working on an 8,000mAh battery phone.

According to reports, this Realme concept phone with a 15,000mAh battery could provide 50 hours of video playback and comfortably last up to five days on a single charge. The company in a recent X post wrote, ‘“This is not battery life. This is battery independence. Watch 25 movies straight, play 30 hours non-stop, or go 3 months on standby. All with the massive 15,000mAh battery”.

Revolutionary 320W Supersonic charging

This Realme concept phone could feature a 320W supersonic fast charger. The device is shown with a semi-transparent back panel and a slim 8.5mm profile. To keep the weight down, the company might use a silicon-carbon battery. Realme has been working on its 320W supersonic charging technology, which is said to charge a phone's battery to 50 per cent in just two minutes.

Meanwhile, Realme has recently launched its new P4 series smartphones in India, which includes two models: the Realme P4 Pro and the Realme P4. Both smartphones are equipped with a large 7,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

