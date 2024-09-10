Realme Pad 2 Lite unveiling on September 13: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme Pad 2 Lite

Realme has officially announced the launch of its upcoming tablet, the Pad 2 Lite, which is set to debut alongside the Realme P2 Pro 5G on September 13. The online event will kickstart at noon and here is everything you need to know about the upcoming tablet.

Realme Pad 2 Lite: Key features

Realme has already shared some intriguing details about the Realme Pad 2 Lite. The tablet will feature a 2K resolution display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a robust 8,300mAh battery, ensuring extended usage.

Teasers reveal that the Pad 2 Lite will be available in two colour options: Lavender and Deep Grey. It will come with a dual-camera setup housed in a round module at the rear. The device will be sold through Flipkart and Realme’s official website.

Pricing expectations

Although Realme has yet to announce the exact price, the Realme Pad 2 Lite is expected to be priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000, considering the Realme Pad 2 was priced between Rs 19,000 to Rs 22,000.

Realme P2 Pro 5G: What to expect?

Alongside the Pad 2 Lite, Realme will also launch the Realme P2 Pro 5G. The upcoming device will feature 80W fast charging and a 120Hz curved AMOLED display. With its predecessor, the Realme P1 Pro 5G, being priced under Rs 25,000, the P2 Pro 5G is likely to follow a similar pricing strategy.

