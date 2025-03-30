IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals consign Sunrisers Hyderabad to second straight defeat with all-round performance Delhi Capitals chased down 164 with ease to register their second win the Indian Premier League 2025 and consign Sunrisers Hyderabad to their second straight loss.

Delhi Capitals consigned the hard-hitting Sunrisers Hyderabad to their second straight loss as they handed them a seven-wicket drubbing at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on Sunday, March 30, with an all-round performance. The Capitals chased down an under-par score of 164 with seven wickets in hand and 24 balls to go.

Mitchell Starc starred with a five-wicket haul to set up the win, as the batters then complemented them well to hunt down the target and complete their second win in the tournament. SRH have now lost two matches in a row after winning their opener against the Rajasthan Royals.

DC outclassed the SRH batting might, which faltered for the second time in a row. Starc was at the epicenter of the destruction as he took a five-wicket haul, becoming only the second player to take a fifer for Delhi, following suit to Amit Mishra, who achieved the feat in 2008. Starc also completed his 200 wickets in T20s.

The Aussie pacer made the early inroads when he got the wickets of Ishan Kishan, Nitish Reddy and Travis Head after Abhishek Sharma was run out in a big mix-up with Head. Kuldeep Yadav applied the choke in the middle overs as he took three wickets before Starc returned to take Harshal Patel and Wiaan Mulder to bowl SRH out for 163.

More to follow...