Earthquake with 7.0 magnitude strikes Tonga Island, Tsunami alert issued: National Center for Seismology As per the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake's epicenter was located in the Pacific Ocean. While no reports of any damage to life and property is currently available, Tsunami alert has been issued in the wake of the tremors.

Tonga earthquake: A powerful earthquake of 7.0 magnitude hit Tonga Island, according to National Center for Seismology. Tsunami alert has been issued in the wake of the tremors. As per the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake's epicenter was located in the Pacific Ocean. The US Geological Survey said the temblor hit about 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of the main island in the early morning hours of Monday (local time). The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert saying hazardous waves could be possible for coasts located within 300 kilometres (185 miles) of the epicentre. No reports of damage were immediately available. It is more than 3,500 kilometres (2,000 miles) off of Australia’s east coast.

Here's what US Tsunami Warning System said

The US Tsunami Warning System said, "Hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300 kilometers (186 miles) of the epicenter along the coasts of Tonga."

News agency AP quotes Talanoa o Tonga news site as it says Tsunami sirens could be heard after the 1:18 a.m. quake urging residents to move inland. Residents in the Ha’apai island group had calmly moved to higher ground, the report said.

Where is Tonga located?

Tonga is a country in Polynesia made up of 171 islands with a population of a little more than 100,000 people, most of whom live on the main island of Tongatapu. It is more than 3,500 kilometers (2,000 miles) off of Australia’s east coast.

Tonga is known for its white beaches. Its pristine beaches are a major source of attraction for tourists.

(With inputs from AP)