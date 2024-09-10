Huawei Mate XT, world’s first triple-fold smartphone launched: Might compete with iPhone 16 series

Follow us on Image Source : HUAWEI Huawei Mate XT

Huawei has taken smartphone innovation to a new level by launching the world’s first triple-fold smartphone, the Huawei Mate XT. This announcement surfaced just a couple of hours after Apple unveiled its iPhone 16 series. The Mate XT was launched in China, with prices set as high as expected. It is a groundbreaking device, marking the next step in foldable technology.

Huawei Mate XT: Price and availability

The Huawei Mate XT is available in three storage variants, all featuring 16GB RAM:

256GB model priced at 19,999 Yuan (approximately Rs 2,35,000)

512GB variant for 21,999 Yuan (around Rs 2,59,000)

1TB variant available at 23,999 Yuan (around Rs 2,83,000)

The device will be available for purchase in China starting September 20, which is the same day the iPhone 16 series goes on sale. However, it is unlikely that the Mate XT will be launched in India or the global market anytime soon.

Revolutionary triple-fold design and display

The Huawei Mate XT introduces the world’s first triple-fold smartphone design, featuring a 6.4-inch OLED display when folded. When partially unfolded, the screen expands to 7.9 inches, and when fully unfolded, it transforms into a 10.2-inch tablet-sized display. Despite its large screen, the device is just 3.6mm thick fully unfolded, making it one of the thinnest smartphones ever.

The phone uses cutting-edge technology like an ultra-tough laminated structure and non-Newtonian fluid in its dual-hinge system. This design enables smooth folding while maintaining durability and strength.

Specs and features: Powered by innovation

Although Huawei has not yet officially confirmed the processor details, it is speculated that the Mate XT is powered by the Kirin 9000S chip, similar to the Mate 60 Pro+. The device runs on HarmonyOS 4.2, offering a seamless experience.

The camera system on the Mate XT is just as impressive:

50MP main camera

12MP ultra-wide-angle lens

12MP telephoto lens with 5.5x optical zoom

8MP front camera for selfies

Battery and charging: World’s thinnest battery

Huawei has packed a 5,600mAh silicon carbon battery into the Mate XT, which supports 66W wired and 50W wireless charging. According to the company, it is the world’s thinnest battery ever used in a smartphone, setting a new benchmark in battery technology.

Final thoughts

With the launch of the Huawei Mate XT, the company has set a new standard for foldable smartphones. Its triple-fold design, impressive specs, and cutting-edge technology make it a standout device in the smartphone world. However, Indian consumers may have to wait to see if this revolutionary device makes its way to the Indian market.

ALSO READ: YouTube Rolls Out New Tools to combat AI Voice Clones and Deepfakes: How will it work?

ALSO READ: iPhone 16 Pro series launched with reduced prices in India