Tuesday, September 10, 2024
     
  YouTube rolls out new tools to combat AI Voice Clones and Deepfakes: How will it work?

YouTube continues to roll out AI-powered features, and it also focuses on protecting creators from potential misuse. The new tools are expected to roll out with creators to safeguard their likenesses from AI-generated clones and deepfakes, offering better control and protecting the users.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published on: September 10, 2024 19:32 IST
YouTube
Image Source : REUTERS YouTube

YouTube is working toward protecting creators from the misuse of AI-generated content on the platform. The popular video streaming platform is reportedly developing new tools to give content creators more control over AI voice clones and deepfakes that replicate their likenesses.

YouTube's new AI detection tools for the creators

In a recent blog post, YouTube announced that it is working on a technology which will help creators to detect and manage AI-generated vocals that mimic their voices. This upcoming feature has been referred to as the synthetic singing ID tool, and it will be a part of YouTube’s Content ID system, which has been safeguarding creators’ work since 2007.

Pilot program coming in 2024

YouTube is currently refining this tool in collaboration with its partners and plans to launch a pilot program in early 2024. The new detection tool will enable the creators to automatically flag and control the AI-generated content which imitates their voice, and help users to prevent misuse and copyright violations.

Expanding to facial recognition for AI-generated content

In addition to voice protection, YouTube has been working on a second tool which will help actors, athletes, musicians and other public figures manage AI-generated videos which will show their faces. 

This tool is expected to help prevent the spread of deepfakes and other manipulated content on the platform.

Addressing AI content misuse amid growing concerns

The rise of AI-driven content on the platform further includes Deepfakes and AI voice clones, which led social media platforms like YouTube to introduce stricter policies. 

In recent months, YouTube witnesed an increasing tension between tech companies and intellectual property (IP) holders over the use of copyrighted content to train AI models.

Despite these concerns, the video streaming platform has been embracing AI-driven tools like the Dream Screen for YouTube Shorts. The platform further says that it uses the creator's content to improve its recommendation systems and to develop new features like auto dubbing.

Safeguards and creator protection

YouTube reassured creators by stating that it has built safeguards into its AI tools to prevent misuse. The platform plans to block prompts that violate its policies or involve sensitive topics. Furthermore, YouTube is taking steps to prevent unauthorized scraping of creator content by third parties, ensuring that such actions violate its Terms of Service.

The company emphasized its commitment to protecting creators, stating, “We’ll continue to invest in systems that detect and block unauthorized access, including from those who scrape content without permission.”

 

ALSO READ: Google One Lite plan now available for selected users: Here’s the price and other details

