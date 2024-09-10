Google One Lite plan now available for selected users: Here’s the price and other details

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE ONE LITE PLAN Google One Lite plan

If you are an Android user, then you are likely familiar with Google One, the tech giant’s cloud storage subscription service. Google One offers expanded storage alongside additional perks. Now, Google is reportedly testing a new "Google One Lite" plan, currently available to a limited number of users.

What is the Google One Lite plan?

Compared to the Google One Basic plan, which offers 100GB of storage and enables sharing with up to five family members, the Google One Lite plan is a more affordable option. Priced at Rs 59 per month, the Lite plan provides 30GB of storage across Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail. It's an ideal choice for users who have exhausted Google’s free 15GB storage but don’t require a large storage upgrade.

Perks and free trial

Like other Google One plans, the Lite plan comes with a one-month free trial for users interested in trying it out before committing. However, users should note that this plan lacks some of the additional perks found in the Basic plan, such as family sharing.

Limited availability

Currently, the Google One Lite plan is being rolled out to only a handful of users. When we tried to subscribe from another account, the lowest available option was still the Basic plan with 100GB of storage for Rs 130 per month.

Google has not yet confirmed when or if the Lite plan will be widely available, so users may need to wait for broader access.

For now, if you are seeking a cheaper Google One subscription to manage storage for Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos, this Google One Lite plan could be the solution, provided it becomes available to you.

