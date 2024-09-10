Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 16 Plus launched: Price, features and more

Apple's much-awaited iPhone 16 series has finally made its debut at a grand event which was broadcased from California, and introduced four new models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Each model comes with significant upgrades, and here is a detailed look at the iPhone 16 Plus which got unleashed today, and how it stands out from the base model.

iPhone 16 Plus: RAM, storage and price

The new iPhone 16 Plus comes in three storage variants, all featuring 8GB of RAM. You can choose between the options for internal storage- 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options.

Additionally, it will be available in four colour options:

Black

Pink

Teal

Ultramarine

All variants come with an aluminium design.

Notably, the 128GB variant features 8GB of RAM, while the 256GB, and 512GB variants offer 12GB of RAM. The iPhone 16 Plus starts at USD 899 (which is around Rs 75,500).

Camera

iPhone 16 Plus shares the same camera setup as the base iPhone 16- featuring a dual camera system in a vertical layout. The primary sensor is 48 megapixels, paired with a 12-megapixel secondary camera.

For selfies and video calls, it includes a 12-megapixel front camera.

Display

The handset is equipped with a larger 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, with of 2796x1290 pixels resolution.

It supports True Tone, Wide Colour, Dynamic Island, and HDR.

The device also boasts an IP68 rating, making it water-resistant for swimming and rain.

Processor and performance

The new A18 chipset powers the iPhone 16 Plus, featuring a 6-core CPU with 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores.

This chipset enhances both speed and power efficiency. The phone runs on iOS 18 out of the box, offering improved performance and new features.

Battery

Although Apple has not disclosed the exact battery capacity, the company claims the iPhone 16 Plus offers up to 27 hours of video playback and 100 hours of audio playback, ensuring longer usage between charges.

ALSO READ: OPPO F27 5G Review: A stylish mid-range contender with balanced features

ALSO READ: Apple Watch Series 10 launched with stunning Titanium frame: Price, features and more