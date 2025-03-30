Kamakhya Express derailment: Special train to transport stranded passengers via Cuttack A special train has been arranged to transport stranded passengers to Kamakhya following the derailment of the Bengaluru-Kamakhya Express in Odisha's Cuttack district, with seven injured and rescue operations underway.

A special train has been arranged to transport stranded passengers to Kamakhya in Assam following the derailment of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya Express in Odisha's Cuttack district. The derailment occurred at 11:54 AM near Nirgundi, close to the Manguli area, disrupting train services.

According to East Coast Railway, the special train departed from Bhubaneswar at 14:35 hrs, aimed at facilitating the stranded passengers’ onward journey. No casualties have been reported, and efforts are ongoing to ensure the safe transfer of affected passengers to their intended destinations.

The Bengaluru-Kamakhya Express, en route to Assam’s Guwahati, was severely impacted as 11 of its coaches derailed, resulting in minor injuries to seven individuals. These passengers have since been rescued and transported to nearby hospitals for medical attention. The railway authorities are working swiftly to restore the disrupted track and minimize further disruptions.

Personnel from the Odisha Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local railway authorities have been at the scene, assisting in the rescue operation. The railway also deployed a relief train to assist in the recovery efforts.

In response to the derailment, three trains, including Dhauli Express, Neelachal Express, and Purulia Express, were diverted to alternative routes. The railways have also activated multiple helplines to provide assistance and ensure passengers are kept informed.

Helpline numbers have been set up for those seeking updates:

Bhubaneswar: 7205149591, 8114382371, 8455885999

Cuttack: 8991124238

Khurda Road: 06742492245

Bhadrak: 9437443469

Jajpur Keonjhar Road: 9124639558

Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his concern over the incident and assured that the state government, in coordination with Odisha authorities, is closely monitoring the situation. “We are in touch with the Odisha Government and Railways, and will reach out to every affected individual,” Sarma stated in a post on social media.

The East Coast Railway is focused on expediting repairs and restoring regular train services as soon as possible. In the meantime, efforts are being made to ensure the comfort of passengers, with snacks and drinking water provided to those affected by the derailment.

The incident has prompted an immediate response from railway officials, with the primary objective being the safe evacuation and swift resolution of the disruption.

Also read: Kamakhya Express train derails near Nergundi railway station in Odisha's Cuttack | Video