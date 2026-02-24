Realme P4 Lite goes on first sale in India: 6,300mAh Battery, 90Hz display and UNISOC T7250 chipset

New Delhi:

Realme recently launched the Realme P4 Lite in India. Just four days after its official debut, the smartphone is now available for purchase in the country. Some of the key highlights of the device include a 6,300mAh battery, 15W fast charging support, up to 12GB Dynamic RAM, a UNISOC T7250 octa-core chipset, a 90Hz Eye Comfort Display, and a 13MP AI main camera.

Realme P4 Lite India price and availability

Variant Colours MOP First sale offer Effective Price Sales Platform 4+64 GB Obsidian Black, Sea Blue, Beach Gold Rs 9999 Rs 1,000 Bank offers + Rs 1,000 Coupon Rs 7999 Flipkart, realme.com and Offline stores 4+128 GB Obsidian Black, Sea Blue, Beach Gold Rs 11999 Rs 1,000 Bank offers + Rs 1,000 Coupon Rs 9999 Flipkart, realme.com and Offline stores

The first sale of the Realme P4 Lite 4G begins today, February 24. The device is available via Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline retail stores.

Realme P4 Lite specifications and features

The Realme P4 Lite is powered by the UNISOC T7250 octa-core chipset. It offers up to 12GB of Dynamic RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The device features a 90Hz Eye Comfort Display with DC dimming and a peak brightness of 563 nits.

Camera and AI features

For photography, the smartphone is equipped with a 13MP AI main camera supported by Night Mode and 5MP front camera. The NEXT AI suite includes productivity tools such as Circle to Search and AI-powered image editing features like AI Eraser, AI Clear Face, and AI Image Matting. Additionally, AI Boost optimises frequently used apps to deliver smoother performance.

Design, durability and additional features

The Realme P4 Lite has a slim 7.94mm profile and weighs 201g. For durability, the device features an ArmorShell Tough Build and carries MIL-STD 810H certification for 1.8m drop resistance. It also comes with IP54 protection against dust and water splashes.

The smartphone includes a customisable 9-colour Pulse Light, allowing users to personalise notification alerts.

