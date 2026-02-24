BSNL special offer ending today: Unlimited calling, 2.6GB daily data for a year at affordable price

New Delhi:

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced that its special offer will expire today, February 24. Last month, BSNL introduced the offer for its millions of users, providing unlimited calling and data benefits with a 365-day validity period. The company is also continuously upgrading its network and is preparing to launch its 5G service.

BSNL Bharat Connect 26 plan: Full benefits

The special offer was launched under the Bharat Connect 26 plan, priced at Rs 2,626.

Under this plan, users receive:

365 days of validity

Unlimited calling across India

Free national roaming

2.6GB of data per day

100 free SMS messages daily

This long-validity plan is designed for users who frequently use mobile internet and prefer an annual recharge option. Additionally, BSNL offers access to BiTV under this plan, enabling users to watch live TV channels and OTT content.

BSNL Rs 2,799 annual plan details

Apart from the Rs 2,626 plan, BSNL also offers another long-validity plan priced at Rs 2,799.

With this plan, users get:

365 days of validity

Unlimited calling across India

Free national roaming

3GB of data per day

100 free SMS messages daily

Similar to the Rs 2,626 plan, users also receive additional bundled benefits.

BSNL launches cricket OTT add-on pack

In related news, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has introduced a new plan for cricket fans.

The state-run telecom operator is offering a three-month subscription to JioHotstar, SonyLIV, and ZEE5 under its add-on pack. The pack comes with a validity of 90 days and can be activated with any existing BSNL plan.

With this pack, users can watch matches from the ongoing T20 World Cup and IPL 2026. In addition to live cricket, subscribers can stream web series, movies, and other entertainment content.

Users interested in the Rs 2,626 Bharat Connect 26 plan should note that the offer remains valid only until February 24.