OnePlus 15s not cancelled? Leak suggests Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and new optics

New Delhi:

The upcoming OnePlus 15s was recently rumoured to have been cancelled. The speculation surfaced amid reports of a major internal crisis within Oppo, OnePlus’ parent company, and its broader ecosystem. However, a new source now claims that the handset remains on track for launch this year.

OnePlus 15s leak: Development back on schedule

According to a tipster on Experience Blog, the OnePlus 15s is back on the launch calendar. While the source mentioned not receiving entirely positive updates from OnePlus, development of the device is reportedly progressing again.

The tipster also indicated that some hardware changes may take place before the official release, particularly in the camera department.

Revised camera hardware expected

Reports suggest that the OnePlus 15s may arrive with revised optics compared to earlier expectations. The smartphone is tipped to feature a dual rear camera setup, which could include either a 200-megapixel or 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 50-megapixel telephoto camera.

Likely to be a rebranded OnePlus 15T

For reference, the OnePlus 13s was launched in India and global markets on June 5 and was a rebranded version of the OnePlus 13T, which debuted in China with some hardware differences.

Similarly, the OnePlus 15s is expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 15T, which was recently spotted on several certification platforms ahead of its launch in China.

Expected display and performance

The OnePlus 15s could feature a 6.31-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution and slim bezels on all sides.

The device is believed to be powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, the same processor that powers the OnePlus 15 flagship model.

RAM, storage variants and launch timeline

The handset is reportedly expected to be available in five RAM and storage configurations:

12GB + 256GB

12GB + 512GB

16GB + 256GB

16GB + 512GB

16GB + 1TB

As for the launch timeline, reports suggest that the OnePlus 15T could debut in mid- or late March this year. The OnePlus 15s is likely to be introduced after the launch of its Chinese counterpart.