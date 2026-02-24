Nothing Phone 4a Series India launch on March 5: Design revealed ahead of debut

New Delhi:

London-based smartphone maker Nothing is all set to launch a new smartphone in India. The company has confirmed that the Nothing Phone 4a series will arrive in the country next month. In a post on X, Nothing India announced that the Nothing Phone 4a series will launch in India on March 5, 2026, at 4PM.

The lineup is expected to include the standard Nothing Phone 4a and the Nothing Phone 4a Pro models.

Nothing Phone 4a Series design revealed

Alongside the launch date announcement, the company also revealed the design of the upcoming smartphone series, giving enthusiasts an early look at what to expect.

The Nothing Phone 4a series appears to feature a triple rear camera setup housed inside a horizontal, pill-shaped camera module. The LED flash is positioned outside the camera island on the back panel.

The device retains Nothing’s signature transparent rear design, showcasing visible screws and internal components beneath a glass panel.

Glyph bar and new side button

The Nothing Phone 4a is also expected to feature the rumoured Glyph Bar, which is said to include seven individual LEDs. An unspecified button is visible on the left side of the handset, which could be used to trigger specific functions.

Nothing Phone 4a Series expected specifications

While the full specifications remain under wraps, the company has confirmed that the lineup will be powered by an unspecified Snapdragon chipset from Qualcomm.

The Nothing Phone 4a is expected to feature an octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC with a peak clock speed of 2.71GHz. It is reportedly set to pack a 5,400mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging support.

The standard model could sport a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

More details about the Nothing Phone 4a series are expected to emerge closer to its official launch in India.