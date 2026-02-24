Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Privacy Display: Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo flagships may get ‘Spy Screen’ tech soon

New Delhi:

Samsung has confirmed that its upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature a new “Privacy Display” technology designed to enhance user privacy while using the company’s smartphones. This hardware-level feature can limit the viewing angle of the screen, hide a portion of the display, and prevent nearby users from seeing confidential content such as purchase details or notifications revealing private chats.

Chinese smartphone makers testing ‘Spy Screen’ technology

A new claim suggests that Chinese smartphone brands are also working on similar technology. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, posting on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, manufacturers in China are testing “Spy Screen” technology for smartphone displays.

The display technology is reportedly being developed for handsets launching later this year.

Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo flagships could get privacy displays

The tipster claims that this new display technology, similar to Samsung’s Privacy Display feature, could be available in flagship smartphones around September.

If accurate, manufacturers such as Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo may introduce hardware-level privacy features in their upcoming flagship devices.

The timeline suggests that successors to the Xiaomi 17, Oppo Find X9, and Vivo X300 could feature advanced display technology offering similar privacy functionality.

Apple may also adopt privacy display in MacBooks

A recent report has also suggested that Apple could introduce a Privacy Display feature in its MacBook models starting in 2029.

How Samsung’s privacy display works

Samsung’s Privacy Display technology narrows the viewing angle of a portion of a smartphone’s screen, ensuring that only the person holding the device can clearly see the content being displayed.

The feature has been teased in multiple leaks over the past few months, after which Samsung confirmed that it will be introduced in models launching after the Galaxy S25 series.

Will Chinese brands use Samsung display or BOE?

It remains unclear whether the display privacy technology being tested by Chinese OEMs will use panels developed by Samsung Display or similar technology offered by suppliers such as BOE.

More details about these upcoming smartphones are expected to surface online in the coming months ahead of their potential launch.