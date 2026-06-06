US targets Iranian radar sites in Goruk, Qeshm Island against 'drone threats': Why these strikes matter?

Tehran:

It appears that fresh tensions are brewing in the Middle East with the United States (US) and Iran striking each other despite attempts of peace negotiations. The US said it has targeted Iranian military infrastructure in the Goruk and on Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz to defend itself against 'drone attacks'.

In a statement on micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter), the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strikes were conducted by the American military in response to the four drones that were launched by Iran. The CENTCOM described them as "one-way attack" drones that were launched toward the Hormuz.

"The attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic," the CENTCOM said. "U.S. forces subsequently struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island to defend against further attacks."

"American forces remain vigilant and postured to respond to unjustified Iranian aggression in self-defense," it added.

Why these strikes matter?

While Goruk is a coastal town in the Hormozgan province of Iran, the Qeshm is the largest island in the Persian Gulf and is right beside the Strait of Hormuz, which is one of the most crucial global maritime checkpoints. The strikes on Goruk and Qeshm Island matter, as Iran has installed its critical military nodes and radar installations there.

Iran uses Goruk and Qeshm Island to overlook the maritime routes near the Hormuz and track the vessels that enter the Persian Gulf. According to reports, Iran has a host military assets installed in Goruk and Qeshm Island, which includes naval assets, drone infrastructure and anti-ship missile systems.

The US has repeatedly claimed that Iran has used its military facilities in Goruk and Qeshm Island to target vessels in the Persian Gulf.

How this could affect peace talks?

The strikes are the latest back-and-forth attacks that have only strained the ties and affected the peace negotiations. Regional analysts believe that such attacks could eventually lead to the collapse of ceasefire and the peace negotiations.

But despite this, US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the situation with Iran seems to be going quite well. "We're going to come out of Iran very quickly and it's going to be very strong one way or the other, whether it's a piece of paper or the very tough way," Trump said at an event with farmers in Wisconsin.

"The very tough way is maybe the easier way, but we're going to come out, and your fertiliser prices are going to go way down, just like they were four months ago," he added.

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