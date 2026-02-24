WhatsApp testing feature to enforce SIM linkage rule in India: App may stop working without active SIM

New Delhi:

WhatsApp continues to roll out new updates for users and regularly shares information about upcoming features. The company has now stated that it is working with Indian authorities to comply with the SIM Linkage Rule. Under the proposed system, WhatsApp may no longer function on a phone that does not have an active SIM card.

Currently, the rules are relatively lenient, which creates the possibility of cyber fraud or phishing attacks. The government is aiming to close this loophole and introduce an additional layer of security for users.

WABetaInfo reveals beta testing details

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started aligning its platform with the new regulations. The update was spotted in the Android 2.26.8.6 beta version.

WABetaInfo shared a screenshot on Instagram, showing WhatsApp verifying SIM activation through a code-based process. This suggests that SIM validation could soon become mandatory for users in India.

What is the current system?

At present, users in India can log into WhatsApp using a six-digit code on any phone without confirming whether the registered SIM card is active on that device.

Once the initial login process is completed, the system does not verify if the SIM linked to the WhatsApp account remains active. According to India’s Ministry of Telecommunications, this framework leaves room for misuse, especially in cases involving disconnected or reassigned phone numbers.

What will change under the new system?

To address these concerns, telecom authorities have introduced regulations requiring platforms to implement SIM-based verification to strengthen digital security.

Under the new system, WhatsApp is expected to run a background validation process before activating the app on any device. This process will confirm that the registered SIM is active and physically present in the phone.

As a result, even after logging in, users may need to complete a renewal action to continue accessing their WhatsApp account session once the new rules are implemented.