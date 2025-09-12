Realme P3 Lite 5G: Price and specs leaked ahead of launch on September 13 The Realme P3 Lite 5G is launching on September 13 and has been spotted on Flipkart. It will be packed with a 6000mAh battery, 45W fast charging, 32MP camera and Dimensity 6300 processor, at a starting price of Rs 12999.

New Delhi:

Realme, one of the leading smartphone brands in India, has been gearing up to launch its new budget 5G smartphone, named the ‘Realme P3 Lite 5G’. The upcoming phone is scheduled to launch in India on September 13 (2025). Ahead of the official launch in India, the handset has already surfaced on Flipkart (one of the popular e-commerce players of the country), revealing its specifications, storage variants, colour options and expected price.

Realme P3 Lite 5G: Expected price

As per Flipkart’s listing, the Realme P3 Lite 5G price in India will start at Rs 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB variant.

The 6GB RAM + 128GB variant is expected to be priced at Rs 13,999.

With its aggressive pricing, the smartphone is set to compete in India’s highly popular sub-Rs 15,000 segment.

(Image Source : REALME P3 LITE 5G/FLIPKART)Realme P3 Lite 5G

Display and design

The Realme P3 Lite 5G will feature a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate

It will further with a resolution of 1,604×720 pixels and 246ppi pixel density.

It will sport a hole-punch cutout on the front for the selfie camera.

The phone will measure 76.22×165.7×7.94mm and weigh around 197g.

Buyers will get to choose between Lily White, Midnight Lily, and Purple Blossom colourways.

Performance and software

Powering the handset will be the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with ARM G57 MC2 GPU, up to 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. The phone will also support a MicroSD card (up to 2TB) through a hybrid SIM slot. On the software side, the Realme P3 Lite 5G will run on the latest Android 15 out of the box.

Camera setup

For photography, the smartphone is expected to sport a dual rear camera setup, led by a 32MP primary sensor capable of full-HD video recording. On the front, it will house an 8MP selfie camera, perfect for video calls and casual shots.

Battery and charging

A major highlight of the Realme P3 Lite 5G is its massive 6,000mAh battery. It will also support 45W wired fast charging, making it a practical choice for users who need long-lasting performance with quick top-ups.

Connectivity and sensors

The device will support 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. Sensor options include a proximity sensor, light sensor, geomagnetic sensor, acceleration sensor, and G-sensor. For security, it will feature a fingerprint sensor.