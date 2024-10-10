Realme P1 Speed 5G with Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset to launch in India next week: All we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKART Realme P1 Speed 5G

Realme is all set to introduce a new smartphone in India. The upcoming Realme P1 Speed 5G smartphone is scheduled to be launched in the country next week, as confirmed by the company through a media invite and a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. The Realme P1 Speed 5G will join the company's P series, which currently consists of the Realme P1, Realme P1 Pro, and Realme P2 Pro. The upcoming Realme smartphone is hinted to be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset. It will feature a hole punch display on the front and a circular camera island on the rear.

Realme P1 Speed 5G India launch date

The Realme P1 Speed 5G will be launched at 12:00pm IST on October 15 and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. Both Realme and Flipkart are providing sneak peeks of the handset's design and specifications through their dedicated landing pages. The handset is showcased in a striking blue colour and features a distinctive circular camera module, similar to other models in the P series.

Realme P1 Speed 5G specifications

The Realme P1 Speed 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset and has achieved a score of over 750,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmark.

The phone features an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive 92.65 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is expected to have up to 26GB of RAM (including virtual RAM) and up to 256GB of storage.

To manage heat, the Realme P1 Speed 5G incorporates a 6,050mm square stainless steel VC cooling area.

It boasts a 50-megapixel AI camera unit and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. The phone also has an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Realme introduced the Realme P1 5G and the Realme P1 Pro 5G in India in April, with starting prices of Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. The standard version is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, while the Pro version runs on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset.

