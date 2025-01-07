Realme Neo 7 set to launch in India along with 4 new audio products

Follow us on Image Source : REALME CHINA Realme Neo 7

Realme, one of the popular smartphone brands from China has been gearing up to launch the Neo 7 smartphone variants in the Indian market, following its debut in China last December (2024). As per the reports, the Indian variant, with model number RMX5061 will include 4 RAM and storage variants:

8GB RAM + 256GB storage

12GB RAM + 256GB storage

16GB RAM + 512GB storage

16GB RAM + 1TB storage

All variants in the Neo 7 are expected to feature NFC support. The device is likely to come in black-and-white colour options, contrasting the Chinese versions that include Meteorite Black, Starship and Submersible shades.

The Neo 7 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, promising a high-performance experience. In China, the smartphone starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs 24,000), with similar pricing expected in India.

Realme to introduce 4 audio products alongside Neo 7

Alongside the Neo 7, Realme is tipped to unveil four new audio products in India:

Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support

Colour options: Dawn Silver Midnight Black Twilight Purple



Realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite

Sleek design for everyday use

Colour options: Cyber Orange Haze Blue Void Black



Realme Buds Air 7

Expected to include advanced sound features

Colour options: Ivory Gold Lavender Purple Moss Green



Realme Buds T02

Compact and stylish TWS earbuds

Colour options: Storm Grey Voyage Blue Volt Black



With Neo 7 and an exciting lineup of audio products, Realme seems set to captivate Indian users. Keep an eye out for the official launch details!

ALSO READ: Noise Air Buds 6 launched under Rs 3000 with 50-hour battery life: Details

Noise Air Buds 6 TWS earbuds are available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart and the GoNoise e-store. Pre-ordering starts today from the official website by paying Rs 399.

ALSO READ: Realme 14 Pro Series to launch on January 16 with colour-changing tech, advanced cameras and more

The upcoming Realme 14 series is set to launch on January 16 at noon and it will officially be available on the official website and via Flipkart store. The series will launch two variants- Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+, highlighting colour-changing tech when exposed to water below 16 degree.