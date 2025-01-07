Tuesday, January 07, 2025
     
Realme Neo 7 set to launch in India along with 4 new audio products

Realme Neo 7 smartphone (Indian variant) is expected to come in four RAM and storage variants to cater to different user needs. All variants will feature NFC support and are likely to be available in black-and-white colour options.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 07, 2025 10:55 IST, Updated : Jan 07, 2025 10:55 IST
Realme Neo 7
Image Source : REALME CHINA Realme Neo 7

Realme, one of the popular smartphone brands from China has been gearing up to launch the Neo 7 smartphone variants in the Indian market, following its debut in China last December (2024). As per the reports, the Indian variant, with model number RMX5061 will include 4 RAM and storage variants:

  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage
  • 16GB RAM + 512GB storage
  • 16GB RAM + 1TB storage

All variants in the Neo 7 are expected to feature NFC support. The device is likely to come in black-and-white colour options, contrasting the Chinese versions that include Meteorite Black, Starship and Submersible shades.

The Neo 7 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, promising a high-performance experience. In China, the smartphone starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs 24,000), with similar pricing expected in India.

Realme to introduce 4 audio products alongside Neo 7

Alongside the Neo 7, Realme is tipped to unveil four new audio products in India:

Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC

  • Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support
  • Colour options:
    • Dawn Silver
    • Midnight Black
    • Twilight Purple

Realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite

  • Sleek design for everyday use
  • Colour options:
    • Cyber Orange
    • Haze Blue
    • Void Black

Realme Buds Air 7

  • Expected to include advanced sound features
  • Colour options:
    • Ivory Gold
    • Lavender Purple
    • Moss Green

Realme Buds T02

  • Compact and stylish TWS earbuds
  • Colour options:
    • Storm Grey
    • Voyage Blue
    • Volt Black

With Neo 7 and an exciting lineup of audio products, Realme seems set to captivate Indian users. Keep an eye out for the official launch details!

ALSO READ: Noise Air Buds 6 launched under Rs 3000 with 50-hour battery life: Details

ALSO READ: Realme 14 Pro Series to launch on January 16 with colour-changing tech, advanced cameras and more

